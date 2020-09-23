Villar remains out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Yankees.

Bo Bichette's return from the injured list Sept. 12 wasn't expected to spell an end to Villar's time as an everyday player, but that's how things have ended up playing out. Despite having the ability to play at other positions, Villar will be on the bench for the fourth time in 10 games. His slumping ways at the plate have likely factored into his declining playing time; Villar has slashed .182/.274/.200 since coming over to Toronto in an Aug. 31 trade with the Marlins.