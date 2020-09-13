Villar went 2-for-4 with two stolen bases and an RBI Friday as the Blue Jays took down the Mets 3-2.

Villar was very active on the basepath as he stole bases 10 and 11 on the season while also driving in his 12th RBI. The 29-year-old is hitting .247/.312/.312 and currently ranks third in baseball with 11 steals as he is on the cusp of leading the majors in that category for the first time since he stole 62 bases with the Brewers in 2016.