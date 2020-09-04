Villar is out of the lineup for Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader against the Red Sox.

The 29-year-old received starts at second base and shortstop in his first three games with the Blue Jay after being acquired Monday, but he'll head to the bench for Friday's afternoon contest. Villar is off to a rough start with his new team, going 2-for-12 with a walk while committing two errors and multiple baserunning gaffes. Cavan Biggio and Joe Panik will start in the middle infield for the Blue Jays in the matinee.