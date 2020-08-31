Villar was traded from the Marlins to the Blue Jays on Monday, Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports.

The Blue Jays were in need of middle infield help with Bo Bichette (knee) on the injured list, and they should get their short-term answer with Villar. It's unclear what kind of role Villar will play once Bichette returns to action, but he could get a fair amount of playing time due to his defensive versatility. Villar hit .272 with two home runs, nine RBI and nine stolen bases while serving as an everyday player in Miami this season. Isan Diaz (opt out) plans to return to the team and should take over at second base for the Marlins if he's reinstated, Craig Mish of SportsGrid.com reports.