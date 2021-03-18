The Blue Jays reassigned Groshans to their minor-league camp Thursday.
Groshans was one of 25 players the Blue Jays sent to minor-league camp in the organization's latest round of roster cuts. The 21-year-old third baseman is one of the top position prospects in the organization, but the Blue Jays likely aren't counting on him making any contributions in the majors in 2021 with Cavan Biggio and Vladimir Guerrero slated to handle most of the work at the hot corner. Groshans will likely head to Double-A New Hampshire or High-A Vancouver when the minor-league season begins.
