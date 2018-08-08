Blue Jays' Jordan Groshans: Off to hot start
Groshans is hitting .373/.437/.582 with four home runs in 29 games (126 plate appearances) in the Gulf Coast League.
Selected by the Blue Jays with the No. 12 overall pick in this year's draft, Groshans was seen as a prep third baseman with a lot of offensive upside, and so far it looks like the Jays nailed the pick. His batting average is obviously a bit inflated (.420 BABIP), but his 15.9 percent strikeout rate and 9.5 percent walk rate are excellent indicators. He missed a week at the beginning of August for an undisclosed reason, and is 0-for-6 in the two games since he returned to the lineup. Groshans could soon receive a promotion to a more advanced league, and should be viewed as one of the top fantasy prospects from this year's draft class.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Severino dips
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: SPARPs shine on Tuesday
Looking at the top options on the waiver wire for the stretch run, Heath Cummings highights...
-
Updated rest-of-season top-200
With an eye on the final two months of the season, Scott White updates his top-200 rankings...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
The Astros' stars are dropping at just the wrong time, but which of those injuries could impact...
-
Still time for these 12 injured stars?
As we near the point where every injury of moderate severity has the potential to be a season-ender,...
-
Waivers: Lynn a win for Yanks?
Lance Lynn's first start with the Yankees was headline-grabbing, but did it move the needle...