Groshans is hitting .373/.437/.582 with four home runs in 29 games (126 plate appearances) in the Gulf Coast League.

Selected by the Blue Jays with the No. 12 overall pick in this year's draft, Groshans was seen as a prep third baseman with a lot of offensive upside, and so far it looks like the Jays nailed the pick. His batting average is obviously a bit inflated (.420 BABIP), but his 15.9 percent strikeout rate and 9.5 percent walk rate are excellent indicators. He missed a week at the beginning of August for an undisclosed reason, and is 0-for-6 in the two games since he returned to the lineup. Groshans could soon receive a promotion to a more advanced league, and should be viewed as one of the top fantasy prospects from this year's draft class.