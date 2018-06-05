Blue Jays' Jordan Groshans: Popped by Blue Jays at No. 12 overall

The Blue Jays have selected Groshans with the 12th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.

One of the most well-rounded prep hitters in this class, Groshans doesn't have any major weaknesses, and has a chance to develop into a middle-of-the-order power bat. An athletic 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, he has a very balanced swing and has proven on the showcase circuit that he can handle premium velocity. While he will likely move to third base (he played shortstop at high school in Texas) when he turns pro, he could be an above-average defender there. Groshans is an average runner, and it's possible he will be a threat to steal 8-to-12 bases early on in his pro career. His ultimate value will be determined by how good of a hitter he becomes. Most evaluators throw a future 50 or 55 grade on his hit tool, but as with any prep hitter, projecting the hit tool can sometimes be a fool's errand. His power, athleticism and defensive utility makes him someone worth gambling on in dynasty leagues.