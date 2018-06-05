Blue Jays' Jordan Groshans: Popped by Blue Jays at No. 12 overall
The Blue Jays have selected Groshans with the 12th overall pick in the 2018 first-year player draft.
One of the most well-rounded prep hitters in this class, Groshans doesn't have any major weaknesses, and has a chance to develop into a middle-of-the-order power bat. An athletic 6-foot-4, 190 pounds, he has a very balanced swing and has proven on the showcase circuit that he can handle premium velocity. While he will likely move to third base (he played shortstop at high school in Texas) when he turns pro, he could be an above-average defender there. Groshans is an average runner, and it's possible he will be a threat to steal 8-to-12 bases early on in his pro career. His ultimate value will be determined by how good of a hitter he becomes. Most evaluators throw a future 50 or 55 grade on his hit tool, but as with any prep hitter, projecting the hit tool can sometimes be a fool's errand. His power, athleticism and defensive utility makes him someone worth gambling on in dynasty leagues.
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...
-
Week 11 Fantasy baseball: Fade Hernandez
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you whom to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best Week 11 matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Rafael Devers and fade Jurickson Profar in Week 11
-
Podcast: The best hitters of May
Jose Ramirez was the King of May, but you might be surprised when you find out the other hitters...