Groshans (foot) has been shut down for the rest of the season, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

He was in the midst of a breakout season but an undisclosed left foot injury limited him to just 23 games for Low-A Lansing. In that time, he hit .337/.427/.482 with two home runs and one steal in 96 plate appearances. Groshans has a chance to develop into a five-category fantasy contributor on the left side of the infield. If he really impresses in spring training, it's possible he could open the year at High-A, but he will likely head back to the Midwest League.