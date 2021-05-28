Groshans went 2-for-5 with his first home run of the season for Double-A New Hampshire on Thursday,

Out since May 18 while managing a sore back, Groshans made a quick impact in his return to the lineup Thursday. The 21-year-old has a seven-game hitting streak extending back to before his layoff, and he's slashing .261/.358/.370 with a 7:15 BB:K through 12 contests in his first look at upper-minors pitching.