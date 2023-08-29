Hicks picked up the save Monday against Washington. He allowed one walk in a scoreless inning.

After Jordan Romano threw 36 pitches in Sunday's extra-inning loss, the Blue Jays turned to Hicks in the ninth Monday. He worked around a two-out walk to close out a 6-3 win, earning his fourth save with Toronto and his 12th of the year. Hicks had been somewhat shaky since returning to a setup role behind Romano, allowing three runs and two homers in his prior 5.2 innings. Overall, he sports a 3.74 ERA with a 1.42 WHIP and 69:27 K:BB across 53 innings this season.