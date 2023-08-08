Hicks earned a save against Cleveland on Monday, allowing one hit and one walk in one scoreless inning.

Hicks got the call from the bullpen with the Blue Jays up 3-1 in the ninth frame. The right-hander quickly found himself in trouble after hitting the first batter he faced and then yielding a single to Jose Ramirez. However, Hicks was able to retire the next two hitters, and after loading the bases by walking Gabriel Arias, he got Brayan Rocchio to ground out to escape the jam. It wasn't a smooth conversion by any means, but Hicks has been successful in both his save chances since joining Toronto and may get another opportunity or two before Jordan Romano (back) returns to reclaim the ninth-inning job.