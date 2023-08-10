Hicks earned a save against the Guardians on Wednesday by retiring the only batter he faced.

With Toronto clinging to a 1-0 lead heading into the bottom of the ninth frame, it was Tim Mayza who got the call from the bullpen to close things out. The southpaw retired two of the three batters he faced, but the right-handed Hicks was called upon to finish the job against righty Oscar Gonzalez with two outs and a runner on first. Hicks needed just two pitches to do, getting Gonzalez to pop out to second base. In doing so, the hurler recorded his third save in the past five days. Hicks appears to be the favorite for save opportunities among Blue Jays relievers for the time being, though Jordan Romano (back) tossed another bullpen session Wednesday and will almost certainly resume closer duties upon his return.