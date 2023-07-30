The Cardinals agreed to trade Hicks to the Blue Jays on Sunday for an unspecified return, Craig Mish of the Miami Herald reports.

The trade return remains unclear, but Toronto wasted little time bolstering the back end of its bullpen after closer Jordan Romano (back) landed on the injured list Saturday. Hicks had a rough start to the season with 11 earned runs allowed in his first 14 outings, but he has a 1.88 ERA over 28.2 innings since May 8 and has been effective as St. Louis' closer over the past six weeks. The flame-throwing righty should be the favorite for save opportunities in Toronto while Romano is sidelined, though Erik Swanson and Yimi Garcia could also be in the mix.