Romano allowed a run on two hits in one inning to earn the save in Sunday's 3-1 win over Tampa Bay.

Romano gave up a solo home run to Brandon Lowe in the ninth inning, but the right-hander was able to protect Toronto's lead after that. Through 32.2 innings, Romano is 7-for-8 in save chances while adding five holds, a 1.93 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 40:17 K:BB. He'll likely continue to see most of the save opportunities in the second half of the season.