Romano picked up the save Wednesday against the Orioles, allowing one run on three hits with no walks over one inning. He struck out one.

Romano appeared to be cruising to his 19th save Wednesday, retiring the first two batters he faced in the ninth inning on a total of six pitches. He made things interesting after that, however, surrendering three consecutive singles, one of which led to a run being scored to pull the Orioles within two, with two runners on. Fortunately, the right-hander was able to stop the bleeding with a strikeout over Adam Frazier to end the game. The reliever has now converted each of his last nine save opportunities and trails only Emmanuel Clase (20) for the league lead.