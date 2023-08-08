Romano (back) is scheduled to throw another bullpen session Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Romano resumed throwing off a mound over the weekend and has responded well so far. Out since late July due to lower-back inflammation, he could skip a minor-league rehab assignment and return to the Blue Jays' closer role when first eligible this Sunday. Erik Swanson and Jordan Hicks have largely been sharing ninth-inning duties in his absence.