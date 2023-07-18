Romano (back) said he'll be available to pitch out of the Blue Jays' bullpen Tuesday versus the Padres, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.
Romano hasn't made an appearance since he had to leave his All-Star Game outing with lower-back tightness. However, the closer is feeling much better after receiving treatment and is ready to be called upon, if needed.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Imaging comes back clean•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Day-to-day with back issue•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Leaves ASG with trainer•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Locks down save Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Converts 25th save•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Gives up go-ahead homer•