Romano (back) played catch on flat ground Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Romano picked up a baseball for the first time since he landed on the 15-day injured list this past Saturday due to lower-back inflammation. He could advance to mound work sometime this weekend and might be able to return to the Blue Jays when first eligible Aug. 13. Yimi Garcia logged the most recent save for Toronto last Friday against the Angels, and the Jays also added Jordan Hicks from the Cardinals ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Once Romano is healthy, however, he shouldn't face any competition for saves.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: To IL with back inflammation•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Back issues resurface•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Picks up 28th save•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Secures save Sunday•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Handed loss Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Jordan Romano: Available to pitch Tuesday•