Romano (back) played catch on flat ground Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Romano picked up a baseball for the first time since he landed on the 15-day injured list this past Saturday due to lower-back inflammation. He could advance to mound work sometime this weekend and might be able to return to the Blue Jays when first eligible Aug. 13. Yimi Garcia logged the most recent save for Toronto last Friday against the Angels, and the Jays also added Jordan Hicks from the Cardinals ahead of Tuesday's trade deadline. Once Romano is healthy, however, he shouldn't face any competition for saves.