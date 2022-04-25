Romano (0-1) allowed two runs (one earned) in Sunday's loss to Houston. He struck out one batter and was charged with a loss and the blown save.

Dating back to last season, Romano had converted 31 consecutive save chances before he coughed up a walkoff homer to Jeremy Pena on Sunday. Despite the poor outing, the 29-year-old has registered a 2.16 ERA with a 10:2 K:BB over 8.1 innings. He's still locked into Toronto's closer role barring an extended slump.