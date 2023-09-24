Romano (5-6) blew the save and took the loss Saturday as the Blue Jays were downed 7-6 by the Rays, giving up two runs on four hits in two-thirds of an inning. He struck out one.

The Toronto closer gave up three straight hits to lead off the ninth inning, but it looked like he might escape the jam with the score still tied 6-6 when he coaxed an apparent double-play grounder from Junior Caminero. Upon replay, the Tampa Bay rookie was judged to be safe at first base, and Josh Lowe followed with a walkoff hit. Romero hasn't blown a save since May 20, ending his streak of successful conversions at 26 -- a Blue Jays franchise record. On the season, the right-hander has a 2.68 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 70:24 K:BB through 57 innings while converting 36 of 40 save chances.