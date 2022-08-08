Romano (4-3) blew the save, but picked up the win anyway in Sunday's 3-2 victory over the Twins. He allowed one run on two hits and zero walks while striking out one over two innings.

The Blue Jays' closer entered the game with a one-run lead in the ninth inning and allowed a run on a hit-by-pitch, a pair of singles, and a fielder's choice. Toronto went on to score a run in the top of the tenth to give Romano the lead, which he sealed for the win with a clean frame. As the Blue Jays are in the heat of the AL playoff race, interim skipper John Schneider opted to let Romano pitch two innings for the first time this season. If that trend continues, Romano could sneak more counting stats and a couple of additional wins this season.