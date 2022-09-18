Romano (5-4) blew the save and took the defeat in Sunday's 5-4 loss against Baltimore. He allowed three runs on four hits and two walks.

Romano entered the game with the Blue Jays leading 3-2 and allowed the first four batters to reach safely to blow the save and put Baltimore ahead 4-3. After a double play and an intentional walk, Jesus Aguilar singled in the final run for the Orioles. It was Romano's fifth blown save and first since Aug. 7. The poor outing ended a streak of 14 straight outings -- 15 innings -- with no runs allowed.