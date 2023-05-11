Romano blew the save in Wednesday's 2-1 loss to the Phillies, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out one over one inning.

Romano squandered Kevin Gausman's stellar start by allowing hits to three of the first four batters in the ninth, including a game-tying, RBI double to J.T. Realmuto. Romano is now 9-for-11 in save chances this season and sports a 3.60 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 19:5 K:BB over 17 appearances (15 innings). Despite the blown save, Romano's role as Toronto's primary closer shouldn't be in jeopardy.