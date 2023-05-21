Romano blew the save in Saturday's 6-5 loss to Baltimore, allowing one run on three hits and zero walks while striking out one over one inning.

Romano entered in the eighth inning with two runners on and a three-run lead. He proceeded to surrender a three-run home run to the first batter he faced -- Ryan O'Hearn -- but stayed in the game and recorded three outs before getting pulled in the ninth with a runner on first. Romano is now 10 for 13 in save chances this year and boasts a 3.32 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and 24:6 K:BB over 20 appearances (19 innings). Despite the poor outing, Romano remains locked in as Toronto's go-to closer.