Romano's contract was selected by the Blue Jays on Wednesday.

Romano has a poor 6.10 ERA in 31 innings for Triple-A Buffalo this season, though his 31.4 percent strikeout rate does suggest some promise. Ken Giles (elbow) landed on the 10-day injured list to clear a spot on the 25-man roster, with Clay Buchholz (shoulder) moving to the 60-day injured list to clear a spot on the 40-man.

