Romano pitched two-thirds of an inning in Saturday's 6-5 victory over the Angels, allowing one run on one hit and two walks. He failed to record a strikeout.

Romano entered with a two-run lead in the ninth and recorded two quick outs but put four runners on and was removed in favor of Ross Stripling, who closed out the win. The 29-year-old threw 12 pitches Friday in addition to 24 Saturday with only 11 going for strikes in pitching on consecutive days for only the third time all season. The poor performance was an aberration or the typically reliable Romano, whose closer role isn't in jeopardy.