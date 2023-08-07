Romano (back) completed a bullpen session Sunday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Romano seems to be making good progress in his recovery from lower-back inflammation and looks like he'll have a chance at returning from the 15-day injured list when first eligible Aug. 13. While Romano has been sidelined, the Blue Jays have leaned on Erik Swanson (two saves) and Jordan Hicks (one save) in closing situations.