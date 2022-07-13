Romano gave up one hit and no walks while striking out one in a clean ninth inning to pick up the save in a 4-3 win over the Phillies on Tuesday.

With the Blue Jays clinging to a one-run lead going into the bottom of the ninth, manager Charlie Montoyo called on Romano to close the door on the bottom part of the Phillies lineup. Romano gave up a leadoff single but got three consecutive outs to earn save number 19 on the season. Romano has now pitched six consecutive scoreless outings and has not given up an earned run in July. The 29-year-old power arm continues to show why he is locked in as Toronto's closer.