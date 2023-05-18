Romano (3-2) picked up the win in Wednesday's 3-0 extra-inning victory over the Yankees, walking one and striking out two in two scoreless innings.

It's only the second time this season in 19 appearances the right-hander has been asked to work more than one inning, but Romano has little trouble dispatching New York in the ninth and 10th, with his walk being of the intentional variety against Aaron Judge. Romano sports a 3.00 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 23:6 K:BB through 18 innings and has converted 10 of 12 save chances.