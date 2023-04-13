Romano (2-0) picked up the win Wednesday, walking one in a scoreless 10th inning during a victory over the Tigers.

The closer needed 18 pitches (12 strikes) to keep the game tied at 3-3 in the top of the 10th, before the Blue Jays walked it off in the bottom of the frame. Romano has four saves in addition to his two wins, recording one or the other in each of his first six appearances, with a 7:3 K:BB through six innings.