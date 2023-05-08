Romano struck out one in two-thirds of an inning without giving up a run or a baserunner to record his first hold of the season in Sunday's win over the Pirates.

The right-hander entered the game in the eighth inning to protect a 5-1 lead with the bases loaded and out one, and Romano needed only eight pitches to fan Jack Suwinski and induce a popup from Miguel Andujar. When the Jays tacked on five more runs in the top of the ninth, Romano was no longer needed for a save and settled for a hold instead, with Nate Pearson finishing out the rout. On the season, Romano has a 3.21 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 18:4 K:BB through 14 innings and has successfully converted nine of his 10 save chances.