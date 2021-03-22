Romano appears to be next in line to close games for Toronto to begin the season after Kirby Yates (arm) revealed Monday that he would miss multiple weeks after being diagnosed with a flexor pronator strain, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Toronto had never officially named Yates its closer after signing him to a one-year deal this offseason, but he had been in line to fill that role so long as he made a full recovery from the procedure he required last fall to remove bone spurs from his elbow. Based on his comments Monday, Yates seems to have suffered a setback that leaves him without a definitive timeline for a return, opening the door for Romano to potentially step in as the Blue Jays' ninth-inning man. Before his own 2020 campaign was cut short by a sprained finger, Romano was a breakout performer in the Toronto bullpen, posting a 1.23 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB in 14.2 innings while scooping up two saves and five holds. He's returned to action healthily and effectively this spring, and his skills could make him an elite option at closer if he's able to hold down the job for the duration of Yates' absence.