Romano appears in line to handle the bulk of the save chances for Toronto for at least the next week and a half after Julian Merryweather (oblique) was placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Manager Charlie Montoyo had yet to anoint a pitcher as the team's closer this season, but Merryweather's initial usage seemed to suggest that he was the skipper's preferred option for the ninth inning. If Merryweather can move past the injury in the minimum amount of time or close to it, he should factor back into the closing picture, but Romano looks like the top candidate for saves out of the Toronto bullpen in the short term. Though he was tagged with a blown save earlier this season, Romano was Toronto's best reliever when healthy in 2020, submitting a 1.23 ERA and 0.89 WHIP while striking out 21 over 14.2 innings.