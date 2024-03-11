Romano walked two and struck out one over 0.2 innings during a split-squad game against the Orioles on Sunday.
The free passes were the first Romano had issued this spring, and through 4.1 innings over five appearances he's rung up a 6:2 K:BB. The 30-year-old is locked in as the Blue Jays' closer after posting a sub-3.00 ERA in each of the last three seasons while racking up 95 saves in 106 chances.
