Romano was unavailable to pitch in Monday's game against the Mariners due to a non-COVID-related illness, Mike Wilner of the Toronto Star reports.

Romano will be considered day-to-day moving forward and was spotted pacing the bullpen during Monday's matchup. "He's not gonna stay in the clubhouse, he's a gamer," said manager Charlie Montoyo. "And it's not COVID, so he's not contagious." The team will likely re-evaluate the closer Tuesday morning before determining his availability for the second game of the series.