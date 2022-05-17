Blue Jays manager Charlie Montoyo said Tuesday that Romano remains day-to-day with a non-COVID-19-related illness, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Per Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca, Romano was spotted receiving an IV and additional fluids at the Toronto clubhouse earlier Tuesday, so the Blue Jays will presumably look to stay away from him in the second game of their series with the Mariners while he works to regain strength. Romano has recorded 12 of the Blue Jays' 14 saves on the season, with Adam Cimber gathering the other two.