Romano walked one batter in a scoreless ninth inning and earned a save over Oakland on Sunday.
Romano walked Kevin Smith with two outs but managed to lock down the 4-3 win for Toronto with no issue. The 28-year-old righty is already 6-for-6 in save chance with a 6:1 K:BB this season. He's yet to allow a run and he's notched a save in each of Toronto's wins so far this season.
