Romano allowed a hit and no walks while striking out one in a scoreless ninth inning to earn the save in Sunday's 3-2 win over the Astros.

Romano gave up a one-out double to Kyle Tucker on Sunday, marking the first extra-base hit he's allowed in his last four outings. However, the right-hander preserved the one-run lead to earn his league-best 11th save. Romano has converted all but one of his save chances this year and has a 1.46 ERA and 0.89 WHIP in 12.1 innings over 13 appearances in 2022.