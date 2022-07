Romano picked up the save Sunday against Detroit, striking out two in a perfect ninth inning in a 4-1 victory.

Romano threw 10 of his 13 pitches for strikes and no ball left the infield as he secured his 24th save in 27 chances. The 29-year-old had a productive July and went 7-for-7 in save chances, allowing just one earned run in 10.2 innings while compiling a 12:1 K:BB. He should continue to have many save chances as Toronto competes for a spot in the postseason.