Romano picked up the save Friday against Boston. He struck out two over a perfect inning.

Romano had uncharacteristically allowed eight baserunners and three runs (two earned) in his previous three appearances spanning four innings but slammed the door on the Red Sox with a strikeout, foul out, strikeout to comfortably secure his 35th save of the season. The Jays' closer now holds a 2.59 ERA with 66 strikeouts in 53 innings and remains one of the top relievers in baseball.