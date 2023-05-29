Romano struck out the side and allowed one hit to secure his 12th save of the year in a 3-0 win over the Twins on Sunday.

Romano struck out Alex Kirilloff, Willi Castro and Kyle Farmer while needing just 16 pitches to put the Twins away. It was just the second time this season he's racked up three strikeouts in an inning and he's now picked up two saves over the last three days. The 30-year-old sits at a 3.00 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 27:6 K:BB over 21 innings. The Blue Jays are off Monday so Romano should be available Tuesday when the open things up against the Brewers.