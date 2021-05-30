Romano earned the save Sunday against Cleveland after tossing a scoreless inning, giving up one hit and striking out one.

Romano entered the game with a 4-1 lead in the bottom of the seventh inning and closed things out despite the fact that he allowed a one-out single to Josh Naylor. The right-hander has gone 3-for-4 in save chances this season and has also tossed six straight scoreless appearances, posting a 10:1 K:BB during that stretch (6.0 innings).