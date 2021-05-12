Romano allowed a hit and walked a batter but also recorded a strikeout en route to his first save of 2021 in a 5-3 win over Atlanta on Tuesday.

Romano punched out Ozzie Albies to begin the ninth but eventually found himself in some danger with runners on first and second before getting Ehire Adrianza to fly out to end the game. The 28-year-old was roughed up in his initial outing from the injured list on April 24 but has since settled in nicely with a pair of wins, a hold and now a save while giving up just one run and owning a 5:1 K:BB over his last six innings. He's set to be the Blue Jays' primary closer once again with both Rafael Dolis (calf) and Julian Merryweather (oblique) on the injured list.