Romano struck out one in a perfect ninth inning to earn the save against the Orioles on Sunday.

Romano had little trouble preserving Toronto's three-run lead Sunday, as he retired the side in order. The right-hander didn't have any save chances across the first three weeks in June, but he's now picked up three saves in the last six days. He hasn't allowed any earned runs across his last 15 appearances, and he's posted a 0.88 WHIP and 21:5 K:BB in 16 innings during that time.