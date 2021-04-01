Romano (1-0) allowed no hits and two walks while striking out two over one scoreless inning as he earned the win against the Yankees on Thursday.

Romano came on with the game tied in the ninth inning Thursday, and he earned the win as the Blue Jays scored the go-ahead run in the top of the 10th inning. The right-hander should serve as the primary closer for Toronto this year with Kirby Yates (elbow) out for the season.