Romano struck out a batter in a scoreless frame en route to earning his fifth hold of the season Tuesday in the Blue Jays' 5-4 win over the Marlins in 10 innings.

Romano hasn't gotten a look as the Blue Jays' closer since Ken Giles was shut down July 26 with a forearm strain, but the 27-year-old has unquestionably been the team's most dominant reliever in the early going. He's opened the season with eight scoreless appearances, striking out 11 while giving up no hits and three walks. Fill-in closer Anthony Bass coughed up a three-run lead Tuesday to blow his first save, potentially loosening his hold on the ninth-inning job.