Romano gave up a run on a hit and two walks in 1.1 innings Friday to record his 33rd save of the season in a 5-4 win over the Royals. He struck out one.

The right-hander was called in to handle a bases-loaded, two-out situation in the eighth inning, and while he quelled that rally by the Royals, Romano created his own in the ninth by walking two of the first three batters he faced before finally escaping the jam. After a string of nine straight scoreless appearances, Toronto's closer has been tagged for a run in two straight outings, but on the season he still sports a 2.65 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 62:21 K:BB through 51 innings, with more wins (five) than blown saves (three).