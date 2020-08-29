Romano left Friday's game against the Orioles with a right middle finger injury.
Romano was examined by trainers after allowing a home run in the top of the eighth inning and was replaced by Anthony Bass. Romano allowed one run on one hit and no walks while striking out one over two-thirds of an inning prior to his exit. He'll be examined by the team's medical staff, after which more clarity regarding the severity of the injury could be known.
