Blue Jays general manager Ross Atkins said Romano (illness) is recovering from a gastrointestinal infection but isn't expected to require a stint on the 15-day injured list, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.

Romano hasn't appeared out of the bullpen since Saturday on account of the illness, which he's been treating with antibiotics. Though the Blue Jays are labeling Romano as day-to-day and believe he'll avoid the IL, the 28-year-old doesn't sound like he'll be available for Wednesday's series finale with the Mariners. Adam Cimber has secured saves on back-to-back days while Romano was on the mend, but the Blue Jays could go in a different direction if a save situation arises Wednesday.