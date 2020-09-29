Romano (finger) is not on the Blue Jays' AL Wild Card Series roster.
A sprained finger has kept Romano out for all of September and will keep him out at least a little while longer, despite an original timeline of 2-to-4 weeks. He's been throwing off a mound for over a week but is evidently not yet ready to go. Rafael Dolis and Anthony Bass remain Toronto's top high-leverage options in his absence.
